Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

In Chicago suburb, 'guardian angels' sheltered strangers under attack

As Karen Britten relaxed and enjoyed the annual Independence Day parade in the upscale Chicago suburb where she has lived for nearly 40 years, about 10 gunshots suddenly rang out, shattering the festive atmosphere and sending a crowd of hundreds running for their very lives. Within minutes, Britten was back in her home near the parade route making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and handing out old Beanie Baby toys to help comfort nearly 30 adults and children who took shelter in her basement.

U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot to hold hearing on July 12

The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters will hold a hearing on July 12, the committee said on Tuesday.

Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe subpoenas Giuliani, Senator Graham

A special grand jury in Georgia probing former U.S. President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat there issued subpoenas to Senator Lindsey Graham and Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. A judge also ordered the testimony of other Trump legal team members Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell and Doug Deason.

Abortion bans in Florida, Mississippi allowed to take effect

Florida's ban on abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy is now in effect after a court order blocking its enforcement was put on hold on Tuesday, and a Mississippi judge declined to prevent a near-total ban from being implemented later this week.

The dual developments marked the latest legal setbacks for abortion rights supporters after the U.S. Supreme Court nearly two weeks ago overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed women nationally the right to terminate pregnancies.

Parents of a toddler, Mexican grandfather among July 4 parade victims

A synagogue teacher, a Mexican grandfather, and the parents of a two-year-old found wandering alone after a deadly attack on a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb were among the victims of the latest mass shooting in an American community. Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were killed when a rooftop sniper fired on the July Fourth parade on Monday in which around 50 people also suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries, police and hospital officials said.

Abortion worries heightened for unauthorized immigrants in the U.S

Last week calls from Texas began flooding into a national abortion assistance hotline with Spanish-language operators: One woman called afraid to fly to New Mexico because of her immigration status. Another woman said she would have to keep her pregnancy because she feared deportation if she crossed state lines. A third worried that she would be detained by immigration authorities if she used public transportation to travel. Penelope DiAlberto, a regional case manager for Texas at the National Abortion Federation, said the three women were among a massive spike in calls to their hotline on the Friday and Saturday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.

Suspect in July 4 parade shooting charged with 7 counts of 1st degree murder

The man accused of opening fire with a rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd of people watching a July Fourth parade near Chicago, turning the holiday celebration into another national tragedy, was charged on Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, the suspect, 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, would face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, Illinois states attorney Eric Reinhart said in announcing the charges at a news conference.

Minneapolis police officer convicted in George Floyd's death set for federal sentencing

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced later this week for violating the civil rights of George Floyd during the arrest that ended in Floyd's killing. Chauvin, who has already been sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison for intentional second-degree, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter by a state court, pleaded guilty to the federal civil rights charges in December.

U.S. Justice Dept sues Arizona over restrictive voting requirements

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday sued the state of Arizona to block a state law that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship for some federal elections. Due to take effect in January, the law violates the National Voter Registration Act by requiring proof of citizenship to vote in presidential elections or vote by mail in any federal election, the department said.

Mistakes plague identification of migrants who died in Texas truck

A week after 53 migrants died in a sweltering trailer in San Antonio, Texas, some of their nationalities are still unclear, highlighting the challenges that officials from at least four different countries face in identifying the victims of the deadliest U.S. human smuggling tragedy on record. The information trickling from various governments has been marred by confusion and discrepancies, as officials scramble to identify the victims using ID cards, passports and documents found in the trailer, fingerprints, and photos provided by family members.

