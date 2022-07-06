PM Modi condoles demise of Gopinathan Nair, says he would be remembered for contribution to India's freedom struggle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of freedom fighter P Gopinathan Nair and said that he would be remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. "Shri P Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Freedom fighter P. Gopinathan Nair who passed away at the age of 100 was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. P Gopinathan Nair was known for following Gandhian ideology in his life and was honoured with the Padma award. He had participated in the freedom struggle.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, opposition leaders and people from different walks of life condoled his death. In his condolence message, Arif Muhammad Khan said, "Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Gandhian Sri P.Gopinathan Nair, who had taken part in the Quit India movement. He inspired people with social and spiritual leadership in peace and nonviolent action."

"As an authority on all aspects of Gandhi and Vinoba thought, Padma Shree Gopinathan Nair advised people to serve society on the Gandhian path. May his soul attain Mukti," he added. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the death of Gandhian Gopinathan Nair.

"Gopinathan Nair is a valuable link connecting the era of the national freedom struggle with the present era. He was a person who exemplified Gandhian values in personal and public life. Owner of pure and transparent personality," he said. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that with the death of Gopinathan Nair is losing one of the exemplary personalities who gave eternal inspiration to Gandhian movements. (ANI)

