Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Gopinathan Nair, says he would be remembered for contribution to India's freedom struggle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of freedom fighter P Gopinathan Nair and said that he would be remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 10:37 IST
PM Modi condoles demise of Gopinathan Nair, says he would be remembered for contribution to India's freedom struggle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of freedom fighter P Gopinathan Nair and said that he would be remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. "Shri P Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Freedom fighter P. Gopinathan Nair who passed away at the age of 100 was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. P Gopinathan Nair was known for following Gandhian ideology in his life and was honoured with the Padma award. He had participated in the freedom struggle.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, opposition leaders and people from different walks of life condoled his death. In his condolence message, Arif Muhammad Khan said, "Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Gandhian Sri P.Gopinathan Nair, who had taken part in the Quit India movement. He inspired people with social and spiritual leadership in peace and nonviolent action."

"As an authority on all aspects of Gandhi and Vinoba thought, Padma Shree Gopinathan Nair advised people to serve society on the Gandhian path. May his soul attain Mukti," he added. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the death of Gandhian Gopinathan Nair.

"Gopinathan Nair is a valuable link connecting the era of the national freedom struggle with the present era. He was a person who exemplified Gandhian values in personal and public life. Owner of pure and transparent personality," he said. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that with the death of Gopinathan Nair is losing one of the exemplary personalities who gave eternal inspiration to Gandhian movements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022