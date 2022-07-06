Murmu arrives in Meghalaya to seek support from lawmakers for Prez polls

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Wednesday to meet lawmakers of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) and seek their support for the upcoming polls to elect the first person of the country, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

A special flight carrying Murmu, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra landed at Shillong airport.

At the airport, she was received by the chief minister, Speaker of the assembly Metbah Lyngdoh, BJP minister Sanbor Shullai, BJP legislator A L Hek and the saffron party's state president E Mawrie.

The meeting will take place at a resort in Shillong.

''All leaders of our coalition are present at the resort. Droupadi Murmu will seek our collective support for the presidential election,'' the chief minister told PTI.

Taking to Twitter, he said, ''Meghalaya extends its warmest welcome to Smti. Droupadi Murmu, Presidential candidate on her maiden visit to our State. As tribals, it is our honor to have Smti. Droupadi with us today.'' Murmu has been touring states to muster electoral support for the July 18 poll.

The BJP, with two MLAs in the House of 60, is a constituent of the National People's Party-led coalition in Meghalaya.

Five suspended Congress MLAs who have pledged their support to the MDA government are likely to vote in favor of Murmu, sources in the ruling alliance said.

TMC has 12 legislators in the assembly.

The NPP and the Congress have one MP each in the Lok Sabha while the NPP has one MP in the Upper House of Parliament.

