France's PM Borne: We must prepare for Russian gas cuts
France must be prepared for possible cuts in Russian gas deliveries linked to the context of the Ukraine war, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday. "If Russia ended up cutting its gas exports, we too would be hit.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:10 IST
France must be prepared for possible cuts in Russian gas deliveries linked to the context of the Ukraine war, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday. "If Russia ended up cutting its gas exports, we too would be hit. We must consider all concrete scenarios, even the most difficult ones", Borne said in her policy speech in the lower house of parliament as she set out her government's priorities.
