PM Modi wishes Dalai Lama on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of Tibetans, to greet him on his 87th birthday. Modi tweeted, Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over phone earlier today.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of Tibetans, to greet him on his 87th birthday. Modi tweeted, ''Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health.'' The prime minister had wished him on his birthday last year as well.
The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India after fleeing China in 1959. He is one of the most globally respected spiritual leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- China
- His Holiness Dalai
- Tibetans
- India
- Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The main event of the eighth International Yoga Day begins at the Mysuru Palace premises in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi leads it.
China stocks rise as property firms lead gains on upbeat data
U.N. says global biodiversity talks to move from China's Kunming to Montreal
U.N. says global biodiversity talks to move from China's Kunming to Montreal
China's southern provinces raise alerts as rivers, flooding break records