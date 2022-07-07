66 of 67 Sena ex-corporators in Thane civic body extend support to Maha CM Shinde's camp
- Country:
- India
In a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group, 66 out of the 67 former party corporators of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have extended support to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The term of the 131-member TMC, which has been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena, ended sometime back and its elections are due.
The 66 former Sena corporators, led by ex-mayor Naresh Mhaske, met CM Shinde at his 'Nandanvan' bungalow in Mumbai on Wednesday night and extended support to him, a release from Shinde's office said.
Last month, Shinde had launched a rebellion against the Sena and majority of the party MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state led by Uddhav Thackeray.
Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis had taken oath as the deputy CM. PTI COR GK GK GK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
I have 40 MLAs with me: Shinde claims from Guwahati
I have support of 40 MLAs: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati from Surat.
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde claims 40 Shiv Sena MLAs reached Assam, says will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva
Maharashtra crisis: 40 MLAs led by rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrive at Guwahati hotel
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs sign letter of support to Eknath Shinde, likely to seek floor test