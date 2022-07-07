Irish PM sees opportunity to reset partnership with UK

Ireland and Britain now have an opportunity to repair relations that have been strained in recent times by Brexit, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said after the resignation of his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Thursday.

"While Prime Minister Johnson and I engaged actively together, we didn't always agree, and the relationship between our governments has been strained and challenged in recent times," Martin said in a statement.

"We now have an opportunity to return to the true spirit of partnership and mutual respect that is needed to underpin the gains of the Good Friday Agreement," he added, referring to a 1998 Northern Ireland peace deal.

