Day after resignation, Mukhtar Naqvi's cryptic remark: 'My political and social tenure not yet over'

On his last working day as a member of the Rajya Sabha, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - who resigned as Union minister just a day back - said on Thursday that his 'political and social tenure is not yet over'. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a popular face in the Modi cabinet and a Muslim face, resigned as a minister, as his last day as a Rajya Sabha MP. Whether Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be given the responsibility of a constitutional post, or be made Vice President or Governor, it is yet to be known.

"I understand that my tenure in Rajya Sabha has been completed, but my political and social tenure has not yet been completed. I will continue to work with dedication and concern for society," Naqvi told ANI today. Breaking the silence over speculations about him becoming the Vice President, Naqvi said, "No one gives responsibility, you have to take the responsibility yourself. You should move forward only by your instincts."

Speaking about PM praising him for his works Naqvi said " Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a big change in the history of the country's politics. Those who are in government will always be a milestone. People who work in the social sector or in the political field, they must remain down to earth." Adding further Naqvi stated that there are challenges in politics all the time, there are times of crisis in the life of every political party and every political person but we should get out of those situations and save society.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Steel Minister RCP Singh from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignations of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," read the notification of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Notably, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs while Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Steel. "Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio," said the notification.

"Furthermore, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio," it added. Two Cabinet Ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh who will cease to be members of the Rajya Sabha from Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha term of Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Steel Minister RCP Singh will end on Thursday. According to the sources, this is the first time that a sitting minister has been out of both Houses of Parliament. Recently, several BJP leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. However, the party did not give a Rajya Sabha ticket to Naqvi.Pertinent to mention here, RCP Singh, who comes from an ally party in Bihar, JD(U), had sworn in as a minister in the Modi government a year ago on July 7, 2021. However, in the recent announcement of the Rajya Sabha tickets, Nitish Kumar denied RCP Singh's election to the Rajya Sabha.

A Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant in Tripura after the resignation of Manik Saha who was recently elected to the Tripura Assembly. Besides this, there is no Rajya Sabha seat which is going to be vacant in the next few months. (ANI)

