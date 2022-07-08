Left Menu

After Johnson quits, Biden says U.S.-UK relations to remain strong

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2022 01:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 01:18 IST
After Johnson quits, Biden says U.S.-UK relations to remain strong
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he looks forward to continuing to closely cooperate with the government of the United Kingdom, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation. "The United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and Allies, and the special relationship between our people remains strong and enduring," Biden said in a statement.

He said the United States and Britain would continue to work together on a range of issues, including "maintaining a strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine." (Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

