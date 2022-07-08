Deeply distressed by attack on dear friend Shinzo Abe: PM Modi
Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan, Modi tweeted.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the attack on Abe shocking and unfortunate.The news of attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, is extremely shocking and unfortunate. My thoughts are with his family and supporters,, Kejriwal tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress over the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, who is in a critical condition after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan.
Abe was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials in Japan said.
''Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,'' Modi tweeted.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the attack on Abe ''shocking and unfortunate''.
''The news of the attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, is extremely shocking and unfortunate. My thoughts are with his family and supporters,'', Kejriwal tweeted.
