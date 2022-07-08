Mexico to stay neutral on Ukraine, president says ahead of Biden meeting
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:35 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his administration would maintain its neutral stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict after his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Lopez Obrador was asked a series of questions at a news conference about how his visit next week to Washington could affect Mexico's position on the conflict. He said Mexico would stay neutral, and that he hoped there would be a ceasefire.
