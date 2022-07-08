Left Menu

Be regular to Parliament, pick words carefully: PM to new Rajya Sabha MPs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met new Rajya Sabha MPs and advised them be regular to the House, come prepared and use words carefully in the 'House of Elders', sources said.

Several BJP MPs, including Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and his cabinet colleague Nirmala Sitharaman, were among the 27 newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha who took oath as members of the Council of States on Friday.

Surendra Singh Nagar, K Laxman, Laxmikant Vajpayee and Kalpana Saini were the others from the BJP who took oath as the Members of Parliament.

Modi held a meeting with MPs in the evening and briefed them about their responsibility, including regular attendance and careful selection of words in the House, the sources said.

The members took the oath owing allegiance to the Constitution as required, in the presence of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha, they added.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

