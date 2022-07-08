Biden orders U.S flags flown at half-staff to honor Japan's Abe
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 22:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Friday he had ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff through July 10 to honor Shinzo Abe after the former Japanese prime minister was gunned down while campaigning for a parliamentary election.
Abe "was a proud servant of the Japanese people and a faithful friend to the United States," Biden said in statement. "Even in the moment he was attacked and killed, he was engaged in the work of democracy, to which he dedicated his life."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Japanese
- Biden
- Shinzo Abe
- United States
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden calls on Congress to suspend gas tax for three months
U.S. to offer 300,000 work visas for Mexicans, Central Americans - Mexican official
Rights groups call on Biden to negotiate for WNBA star Griner's release
U.S. Justice Dept delivers subpoenas in Trump fake electors probe, reports say
U.S. Justice Dept delivers subpoenas in Trump fake electors probe, reports say