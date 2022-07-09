Panchayati raj institutions, their representatives Centre's messenger: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Saturday said the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and their representatives are the essential messengers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes.

It is, therefore, also the responsibility of the PRIs to ensure that not a single deserving citizen is left out from the benefit of Centre's schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Kissan Nidhi and Swachhata Yojana, among others, he said. Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, called for 100 percent coverage of beneficiaries and complete awareness of pro-people and pro-poor welfare schemes introduced by Prime Minister Modi. He said, this is fully in tune with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of Antyodaya, which means rise of the last person.

He also asked each beneficiary of the scheme to add at least two more deserving persons to help achieve the saturation target.

Addressing a gathering of the representatives of PRIs in the presence of Uttar Pradesh state minister for Panchayati Raj Choudhary Bhupinder Singh and others, Singh said the prime minister has been giving priority to the empowerment of PRIs.

He described the PRIs and their representatives as the essential messengers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare scheme, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

