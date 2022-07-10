MP Bhawan in Pandharpur: Maintain it or hand it over to Maha trust, Digvijaya tells Chouhan govt

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Maharashtra's renowned temple town Pandharpur must be maintained by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government or it must be handed over to its counterpart there.

Pandharpur in Solapur in the neighbouring state is home to Lord Vitthal-Goddess Rukmini Temple and is the centre of the warkari movement that sees lakhs of pilgrims congregate on Ashadi Ekadashi, which falls on Sunday.

Singh said he got the MP Bhawan constructed there during his chief ministerial tenure for the convenience of devotees in the state's Indore, Betul and Chhindwara regions as well as other districts, but the BJP government has not taken care of it since 2004.

''The building is in a bad shape. I request MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to make proper arrangements for its maintenance or hand it over to the Vittal Temple Trust of the Maharashtra government,'' Singh said in a tweet.

Singh said he had been regularly offering prayers at the temple on Ashadi Ekadashi since 1992 after being inspired by former President Shankar Dayal Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)