Left Menu

MP Bhawan in Pandharpur: Maintain it or hand it over to Maha trust, Digvijaya tells Chouhan govt

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:26 IST
MP Bhawan in Pandharpur: Maintain it or hand it over to Maha trust, Digvijaya tells Chouhan govt
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Maharashtra's renowned temple town Pandharpur must be maintained by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government or it must be handed over to its counterpart there.

Pandharpur in Solapur in the neighbouring state is home to Lord Vitthal-Goddess Rukmini Temple and is the centre of the warkari movement that sees lakhs of pilgrims congregate on Ashadi Ekadashi, which falls on Sunday.

Singh said he got the MP Bhawan constructed there during his chief ministerial tenure for the convenience of devotees in the state's Indore, Betul and Chhindwara regions as well as other districts, but the BJP government has not taken care of it since 2004.

''The building is in a bad shape. I request MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to make proper arrangements for its maintenance or hand it over to the Vittal Temple Trust of the Maharashtra government,'' Singh said in a tweet.

Singh said he had been regularly offering prayers at the temple on Ashadi Ekadashi since 1992 after being inspired by former President Shankar Dayal Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022