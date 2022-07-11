Left Menu

Israeli ministers to run as partners in upcoming elections

The announcement by Gideon Saar and Benny Gantz was the first shift in Israels political landscape since the Knesset voted to dissolve itself June 30 and send the country back to the polls to elect a new parliament.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-07-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 00:21 IST
Israeli ministers to run as partners in upcoming elections
  • Country:
  • Israel

The leaders of two parties in Israel's outgoing government coalition announced Sunday that they would run as political partners in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The announcement by Gideon Saar and Benny Gantz was the first shift in Israel's political landscape since the Knesset voted to dissolve itself June 30 and send the country back to the polls to elect a new parliament. Israel will hold its fifth elections in under four years in November after the government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett collapsed last month. The previous four elections were largely referendums on longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu's fitness to serve as prime minister while under indictment for corruption. Gantz, a former army chief of staff, heads the centrist Blue and White party and serves as Israel's defense minister. Saar is a former member of the once-dominant Likud party who broke ranks and formed his hawkish New Hope party. He is currently justice minister. Both were key members of the alliance of eight diverse parties that joined forces last year to oust Netanyahu after 12 years in office. Gantz said that the two parties were joining forces in order to provide voters with a strong centrist option to help end the country's protracted political crisis. “Today, we are laying the foundation of the next government,” he said. Saar said the aim was to break the political deadlock and form “a broad national unity government that is not dependent upon the fringes.” He said that Gantz was best suited to lead as prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
3
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India
4
Maha CM Shinde prays at Lord Vitthal temple; wishes prosperity for every section of society

Maha CM Shinde prays at Lord Vitthal temple; wishes prosperity for every sec...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022