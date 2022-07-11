Left Menu

Mamata on three-day visit to Darjeeling, to attend swearing-in ceremony of GTA members

She is scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday, the official said.Ten-month-old Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha BGPM, helmed by former GTA chairman Anit Thapa, emerged victorious in the recently held GTA elections, winning 27 seats in the 45-member semi-autonomous council.BGPM is a breakaway faction of the Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha GJM which boycotted the GTA polls held after a decade in the hills.Another newly floated outfit, Hamro Party, and the Trinamool Congress bagged eight and five seats respectively, while five independent candidates emerged victorious in the GTA polls held on June 26.Thapa formed BGPM in September last year.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-07-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 12:35 IST
Mamata on three-day visit to Darjeeling, to attend swearing-in ceremony of GTA members
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will begin her three-day visit to Darjeeling on Monday, during which she will attend the oath-taking ceremony of 45 newly elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), a senior official said.

Banerjee is scheduled to arrive at Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri in the afternoon, and will attend the swearing-in ceremony at Darjeeling Chowrasta, popularly known as Mall, on Tuesday, he said.

''Banerjee will arrive in Darjeeling today and attend the event tomorrow. She is scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday,'' the official said.

Ten-month-old Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), helmed by former GTA chairman Anit Thapa, emerged victorious in the recently held GTA elections, winning 27 seats in the 45-member semi-autonomous council.

BGPM is a breakaway faction of the Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) which boycotted the GTA polls held after a decade in the hills.

Another newly floated outfit, Hamro Party, and the Trinamool Congress bagged eight and five seats respectively, while five independent candidates emerged victorious in the GTA polls held on June 26.

Thapa formed BGPM in September last year. He shares a cordial relationship with the TMC, the ruling party of West Bengal, and even met Banerjee in Kolkata recently extending an invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022