Left Menu

Sri Lankan Cabinet ministers to resign after all-party government formation: PMO

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-07-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 13:53 IST
Sri Lankan Cabinet ministers to resign after all-party government formation: PMO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's entire Cabinet of ministers on Monday agreed to resign once an agreement is reached on the formation of an all-party interim government, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said after the president and premier offered to resign as unprecedented protests broke out and thousands of enraged demonstrators stormed the leaders' homes over their mishandling of the country's worst economic crisis.

President Rajapaksa on Saturday announced that he will resign. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also said that he will step down after a new government is formed.

Opposition parties on Sunday held talks and decided to form an all-party interim government after President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe agreed to resign.

''All the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that government," the Prime Minister's office said.

This was following a discussion held on Monday with cabinet ministers, it said.

Party sources said that the issue of an all-party government would be discussed with the Speaker of Parliament later on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022