BJP hits back at KCR over comments on Modi

BJP on Monday hit back at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Rao has been an ''habitual offender'' in using foul language against the Prime Minister.

Condemning the allegedly ''irresponsible and provocative'' comments by Rao in a press conference on Sunday, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh took strong exception to the ''objectionable language'' used against Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

It is ''shameful'' that Rao comments on the dress that Yogi Adityanath wears, he said.

Chugh, in charge of BJP affairs in Telangana, said his party welcomes Rao's challenge to go for immediate elections.

''The Chief Minister wants the BJP to decide the dates, which is not Constitutional. The BJP demands the Chief Minister to dissolve the Assembly and, if he has the courage, call for elections to seek a fresh mandate,'' he said in a statement here.

The Election Commission would decide on the date and the BJP is ready anytime, even if the elections are held 15 days from now, he said.

Chugh claimed that Rao, popularly known as KCR, is nervous and shaky and rattled by the massive response to the public meeting of Modi on July 3 at Parade Grounds here. ''The entire family had watched Modi's public meeting live. He (Rao) had heard the enthusiastic chant of ‘Modi, Modi’ by lakhs of people assembled at the Parade Grounds,'' he said.

People of Telangana have decided to bid farewell to the TRS government, the BJP leader claimed.

Politics apart, the BJP condemns the ''cynical attitude of KCR'' towards India as a nation, he said.

In the past, Rao had joined the group of liberals who questioned the truth of surgical strikes and had also stated that the Indian Army could not prevent Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh, he alleged.

On Sunday, Rao talked about the rupee falling against the dollar, he said.

The entire world acknowledges the fact that India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and one of the quickest to recover from a COVID hit, Chugh said.

The rupee is doing well against other currencies and the dollar escalation is a temporary phenomenon due to wartime conditions, he said.

A recent survey shows that the Indian economy would register 9.2 per cent growth this year, which, he said is the result of Modi's policies.

Referring to Rao's comments that Modi is one of the weakest in the post-independence history of India, Chugh asked as to how Modi is weak.

''Is he (Modi) weak because he ensured administering of 200 crore vaccines in a record time, which even the super powers couldn’t. Or is he weak because he temporarily halted a bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine in order to save Indians?'' the BJP general secretary asked.

''Or is Modi weak because in Telangana itself, he has freely distributed food-grains to 1.92 crore poor people?,'' he asked.

Modi is weak in not perpetuating dynastic politics and corruption, he added.

''However, I agree with the Chief Minister that Telangana is number-one for infamous reasons,'' he said. Telangana is number-one in registering a higher crime rate, especially in POCSO cases, and in landing a surplus State in debt traps, he alleged.

Meanwhile, State Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud alleged that the per capita income of states like Uttar Pradesh is lower than that of Telangana. The performance of Telangana should be cited as an example for other States in the country, he said.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “weakest and inefficient” Prime Minister ever in the country,Rao has said there is a need for “double-engine non-BJP government” at the Centre.

