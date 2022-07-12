Left Menu

BJP banking on Modi's popularity as it has nothing to show: Himachal Cong president

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 12-07-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 16:55 IST
BJP banking on Modi's popularity as it has nothing to show: Himachal Cong president
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP is banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls as it did nothing for people’s welfare, said state Congress president Pratibha Singh on Tuesday here.

Had the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government carried out development works, it would not have taken the support of PM Modi for all things, especially to seek votes for the Vidhan Sabha elections, she said.

Addressing a workers' conference, she claimed that the days of the BJP government in the state are numbered as people are highly upset with its dismal performance.

Reacting to Union minister Anurag Thakur’s statement that the Congress did not want development, Singh said her party will make the public aware about the works done by its previous governments.

She expressed optimism that the Congress would form its government in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls.

It was after a long time that all senior leaders of the party shared the stage and gave a clarion call to people to side with the Congress and reject the BJP in the coming elections. The leaders said the party is united and decisions of the Congress high command will be final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022