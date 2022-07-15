Left Menu

SP-ally O P Rajbhar's party to support NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 10:29 IST
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Friday announced it will support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election.

Speaking to reporters here, Rajbhar said the decision was taken after discussions with party leaders and office bearers.

The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

