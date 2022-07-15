Left Menu

Prez poll: MPs to get green ballot paper, MLAs will get pink

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 13:36 IST
Prez poll: MPs to get green ballot paper, MLAs will get pink
  • Country:
  • India

Elected members of Parliament and members of state legislative assemblies will get ballot papers of different colours on July 18 when they vote to elect the next President of India.

While MPs will get green papers, the MLAs will get ballot papers printed in pink.

The value of an MLA's vote depends on the population of the state he or she represents. The value of the vote of an MP this time is 700.

Hence, the different colour of ballot papers will help the returning officer count the votes based on the value.

The ballot papers are printed with two columns with the first column containing the names of the candidates and the second for marking preferences by the elector for each such candidate.

While Droupadi Murmu is the NDA's candidate, Yashwant Sinha is the opposition's pick for the poll to be held on Monday.

The electoral college which elects the president through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies. Nominated MPS, MLAs and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election.

Voting in presidential poll is held in Parliament House and state assemblies. Counting is held in Parliament House. This time, the date of counting is July 21 The value of the vote of a Member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

In states, the value of vote of each MLA varies in different states. In Uttar Pradesh, the value of vote of each MLA stands at 208, followed by 176 in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, it is 175. In Sikkim, the value of vote per MLA is seven, while it is nine in Nagaland and eight in Mizoram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022