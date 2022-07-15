'Misled, betrayed, cheated': Rahul Gandhi's dig at Modi over unemployment
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of joblessness, asking if India's unemployed youth can use ''unparliamentary'' words -- misled, betrayed, and cheated -- ''for your lies'' of providing two crore jobs every year.
Gandhi shared a graph based on the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data which showed that unemployment had doubled in five years from 2017-18 to 2021-22.
The graph showed the percentage of unemployment in the last five years with the poser: ''Where are the 2 crore jobs/year, Prime Minister?'' ''Misled. Betrayed. Cheated. Prime Minister, can India's unemployed youth use these 'unparliamentary' words for your lies?'' the former Congress chief said in a tweet.
Gandhi's attack also comes after opposition uproar over certain words of common use being categorized as unparliamentary in a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
