'Misled, betrayed, cheated': Rahul Gandhi's dig at Modi over unemployment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 14:13 IST
'Misled, betrayed, cheated': Rahul Gandhi's dig at Modi over unemployment
Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of joblessness, asking if India's unemployed youth can use ''unparliamentary'' words -- misled, betrayed, and cheated -- ''for your lies'' of providing two crore jobs every year.

Gandhi shared a graph based on the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data which showed that unemployment had doubled in five years from 2017-18 to 2021-22.

The graph showed the percentage of unemployment in the last five years with the poser: ''Where are the 2 crore jobs/year, Prime Minister?'' ''Misled. Betrayed. Cheated. Prime Minister, can India's unemployed youth use these 'unparliamentary' words for your lies?'' the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

Gandhi's attack also comes after opposition uproar over certain words of common use being categorized as unparliamentary in a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

