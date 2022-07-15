Sri Lanka ruling party to nominate Wickremesinghe for president
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's ruling party will nominate acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe for president when the crisis-hit country's parliament elects a new leader next week, a party official said on Friday.
"We have decided to back Ranil Wickremesinghe as our presidential candidate," Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam told Reuters.
The party is dominated by the family of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled Sri Lanka on Thursday after unrest triggered by the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's inflation hits record 54.6% in June
Draft bill on 22nd Amendment to Sri Lanka's Constitution gazetted
Sri Lanka's opposition JVP asks govt to share details on alleged bomb threat
Sri Lanka's Opposition parties set to meet to discuss formation of new all-party government
Sri Lanka's Opposition parties to meet to discuss formation of new all-party government