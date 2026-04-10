Sri Lanka's Prolonged Wait: Electoral Delays and Political Intricacies
The provincial council elections in Sri Lanka, pending since 2014, face further delays as a cross-party committee explores the legal complexities of conducting the polls. The ongoing postponement stems from a need to resolve legal and logistical challenges, with external pressure from India emphasizing the importance of proceeding with the elections.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's provincial council elections, pending since 2014, continue to be postponed. A cross-party select committee is currently examining legal issues related to the electoral process, sources revealed on Friday.
The delay has been attributed to the need to implement a new electoral system, necessitating boundary demarcation and legal clarity. The Attorney General's department has been tasked with reviewing these complexities.
India has been urging Sri Lanka to hold the elections under the 13th Amendment, enhancing power devolution to Tamil regions. This international dimension adds further pressure on Sri Lanka to resolve its internal electoral conundrums.
(With inputs from agencies.)