Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Silver Tsunami: Navigating Rapid Population Aging

Sri Lanka's elderly population has increased dramatically, constituting 18% of the total as per the 2024 census. This marks a significant transition toward an aging society. The island's total fertility rate has also declined, impacting its demographic composition as age and ethnic distributions shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:43 IST
Sri Lanka's Silver Tsunami: Navigating Rapid Population Aging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is experiencing a rapid increase in its elderly population, which now makes up 18% of the total, as per the 2024 census data. This demographic shift signifies a critical transition toward an aging society.

The country's total fertility rate has decreased notably from 3.3% in 1981 to 1.8% in 2024. These changes in age structure are coupled with shifts in ethnic composition and regional population densities.

The Western province remains the demographic heartland, and females now outnumber males in the national population. Additionally, the predominant religion continues to be Buddhism, followed by Hinduism, Islam, and Roman Catholicism.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Jharkhand's Treasury Scandal: A Call for Justice

Unveiling Jharkhand's Treasury Scandal: A Call for Justice

 India
2
Historic Push for Women's Reservation Power: BJP's Bold Move to Amend Bill

Historic Push for Women's Reservation Power: BJP's Bold Move to Amend Bill

 India
3
Banerjee Calls Out Alleged BJP 'Agencies' Amid Power Struggle in West Bengal

Banerjee Calls Out Alleged BJP 'Agencies' Amid Power Struggle in West Bengal

 India
4
Murder Mystery Unveiled Near Delhi Shrine

Murder Mystery Unveiled Near Delhi Shrine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026