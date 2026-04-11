Sri Lanka's Silver Tsunami: Navigating Rapid Population Aging

Sri Lanka is experiencing a rapid increase in its elderly population, which now makes up 18% of the total, as per the 2024 census data. This demographic shift signifies a critical transition toward an aging society.

The country's total fertility rate has decreased notably from 3.3% in 1981 to 1.8% in 2024. These changes in age structure are coupled with shifts in ethnic composition and regional population densities.

The Western province remains the demographic heartland, and females now outnumber males in the national population. Additionally, the predominant religion continues to be Buddhism, followed by Hinduism, Islam, and Roman Catholicism.