Anguished by mishap in Delhi's Alipur: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Delhis Alipur, and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.A wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhis Alipur, leaving five dead and many trapped.Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Delhi's Alipur and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.
A wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi's Alipur, leaving five dead and many trapped.
''Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest,'' Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
According to fire department officials, over 10 people were trapped under the debris and so far four persons have been rescued.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Delhi
- Modi
- Alipur
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs 6,000 crore 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' (RAMP) scheme.
If India does not adopt new technology with changing times, it will remain backward; country experienced this during third industrial revolution, says PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat.
Bihar: PM Narendra Modi enquires about the health of Lalu Prasad Yadav
India's freedom struggle not confined to a few years, regions or people. It is about the sacrifice from every nook and corner: PM Narendra Modi at event in Andhra Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honours the prestigious National MSME award to Rishabh Gupta