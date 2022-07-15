Left Menu

Anguished by mishap in Delhi's Alipur: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Delhis Alipur, and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.A wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhis Alipur, leaving five dead and many trapped.Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Delhi's Alipur and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.

A wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi's Alipur, leaving five dead and many trapped.

''Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest,'' Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

According to fire department officials, over 10 people were trapped under the debris and so far four persons have been rescued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

