Whenever Jagdeep Dhankhar takes up task he completes it, says brother Randeep Dhankhar

A day after Jagdeep Dhankhar was declared the NDA candidate for the Vice presidential polls, his brother Randeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that whenever the Governor takes up any task he makes it a point to complete it. Notably, Jagdeep Dhankhar was declared the Vice presidential candidate for the NDA after the BJP parliamentary board meeting held in the party headquarters which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders on Saturday. The polls for the election of the Vice President will take place on August 6.

"We had not expected this. When he became the West Bengal governor, we did not know even then. Whenever my brother takes any task into his hands, he works hard to complete it. When he did advocacy, he used to work very hard, his clients used to get positive results," Randeep Dhankhar told ANI. When asked if the family had anticipated the move of the BJP earlier, the Governor's brother said that they had "presumed" that the move could be made when they saw Dhankhar's picture with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, BJP national president on Saturday said that Dhankhar's life story reflects the spirit of new India. "NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India will be Jagdeep Dhankhar. Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades. Jagdeep Dhankhar's life story reflects the spirit of new India - overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one's goals," said Nadda.

Following the announcement, PM Modi said he believes Dhankhar will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha and guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress. "Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate," said PM Modi in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Parliamentary party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy V on Sunday extended best wishes to "Kisan Putra" Jagdeep Dhankhar on being nominated as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate and said that he will make "excellent contribution" in the office. "Congratulations and best wishes to 'Kissan Putra' Jagdeep Dhankhar ji. Glad to hear the news of him being made the NDA candidate for the post of Vice President. Trust that @JDhankhar1 ji will make an excellent contribution as Vice President and will play a big and commendable role in increasing the pride of the country," Reddy tweeted in Hindi.

Born in an agrarian household in a remote village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar completed his school education from Sainik School, Chittorgarh. After finishing his graduation in Physics, he pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan. Despite being a first-generation professional, he became one of the leading lawyers in Rajasthan. Dhankhar has practiced in both the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India. He entered public life after getting elected as a Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections. Subsequently, he also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. In 1993, he was elected to the Rajasthan Assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district.

In July 2019, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. (ANI)

