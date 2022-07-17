Left Menu

President Kovind accepts resignation of WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, gives charge to La Ganesan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday accepted the resignation of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who has been named as the ruling National Democratic Alliance candidate for the vice presidential election.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 23:34 IST
President Kovind accepts resignation of WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, gives charge to La Ganesan
Jagdeep Dhankhar (L) with President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday accepted the resignation of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who has been named as the ruling National Democratic Alliance candidate for the vice presidential election. "The President of India has accepted the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal. The President of India has been pleased to appoint La Ganesan, Governor of Manipur to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal, until regular arrangements are made," said the Rashtrapati Bhavan notification.

NDA vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar will file his nomination on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, Dhankhar met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in Delhi. He also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The BJP on Saturday announced the name of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential election. Dhankhar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal in 2019.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Margaret Alva has been named as the Opposition's joint candidate for the August 6 vice presidential election.Alva will file her nomination on Tuesday. The Election Commission made an announcement that the elections for the 16th vice president of India will take place on August 6, 2022.

In 2017, the NDA had nominated Venkaiah Naidu as its candidate for the vice-presidential election and he went on to become India's 15th vice president. His term ends on August 10, 2022. Yashwant Sinha is the candidate of the Opposition parties for the presidential election while Droupadi Murmu is NDA's presidential candidate. The Presidential election will take place on July 18. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
2
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds delegation; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Seven COVID cases reported on Japanese worlds...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with final leap; Golf-McIlroy, Hovland surge clear at British Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-China's Wang grabs world long jump gold with ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022