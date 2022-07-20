Left Menu

BJYM stages stir near Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding Satyendar Jain's removal from cabinet

Members of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence on Wednesday, demanding the removal of minister Satyendar Jain from the city government and the Aam Aadmi Party AAP.Jain is presently under judicial custody in a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate ED.Jain is in jail for nearly two months and yet, Kejriwal has kept him as a minister in his government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 13:31 IST
BJYM stages stir near Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding Satyendar Jain's removal from cabinet
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday, demanding the removal of minister Satyendar Jain from the city government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Jain is presently under judicial custody in a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

''Jain is in jail for nearly two months and yet, Kejriwal has kept him as a minister in his government. He should be sacked by Kejriwal as he did in the case of another minister for corruption simply on the basis of video-recording,'' Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

The BJYM, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had staged a protest at Kejriwal's residence March, which had led to vandalism and the arrest of eight activists of the outfit.

Several senior leaders of the Delhi BJP, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJYM president Vasu Rukhar and in-charge of the outfit Vishnu Mittal, took part in the protest.

After Jain's arrest, the eight departments held by him were handed over to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in June.

The AAP has hit out at the BJP over Jain's arrest, alleging that the ruling party at the Centre is trying to block the good work done by the Kejriwal government in different fields, including health and education.

Kejriwal had earlier claimed that even Sisodia could be arrested by a central agency in some ''fake'' case. Jain is presently a minister without a portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022