Left Menu

Protesters sombre after Wickremesinghe's win in Sri Lanka, but some vow to fight on

It was protesting for ideals and values he held," said Buwanaka Perera, a 26-year-old protester. "We see those same values, corruption and oppression in Ranil." A lawyer with a reputation as a wily political operator and seen as close to the Rajapaksa family, Wickremesinghe secured the presidency in the parliamentary vote despite fierce public opposition to his candidacy. Speaking to lawmakers in parliament after his victory, Wickremesinghe urged opposition leaders to work together with his administration, which faces the task of pulling Sri Lanka out of its worst economic crisis in seven decades.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 20-07-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 14:35 IST
Protesters sombre after Wickremesinghe's win in Sri Lanka, but some vow to fight on
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's imposing presidential secretariat which was stormed by a sea of protesters in early July, forcing out then incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was almost deserted on Wednesday as his replacement was voted in.

Parliament's selection of Ranil Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, as Sri Lanka's next president, was a deep disappointment for many protesters at the secretariat and adjoining protest camp in the commercial capital Colombo, which has been the epicentre of nationwide demonstrations. "The reason why people came out against Gota(baya) was not a personal grudge. It was protesting for ideals and values he held," said Buwanaka Perera, a 26-year-old protester.

"We see those same values, corruption and oppression in Ranil." A lawyer with a reputation as a wily political operator and seen as close to the Rajapaksa family, Wickremesinghe secured the presidency in the parliamentary vote despite fierce public opposition to his candidacy.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament after his victory, Wickremesinghe urged opposition leaders to work together with his administration, which faces the task of pulling Sri Lanka out of its worst economic crisis in seven decades. "Our country is facing massive challenges and we have to work on a new strategy to fulfil the aspirations of the people," he said.

On the streets, the mood was sombre. Soon after the election result was announced, a burst of chants broke out against Wickremesinghe. It lasted only a few minutes before the small group of protesters left the steps of the secretariat. But some vowed to keep up their protest against the 73-year-old leader.

"I am not surprised, but still disappointed at how corrupt and unfair the system is," Kasumi Ranasinghe Arachchige, 26, said. "We won't back down, we won't settle for anything less," she said. "We will fight for what we deserve."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022