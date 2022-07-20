Russia's Putin: We are yet to see the quality of returned Nord Stream 1 equipment
20-07-2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it is not clear in what condition the Nord Stream 1 turbine will be returned after repairs in Canada.
He also said that there is a risk that the equipment could be switched off and that Nord Stream 1 stops after it is returned from Canada.
