Arvind Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity in Gujarat if AAP wins state polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday promised 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers and 24x7 supply to cities and villages across Gujarat if his party is voted to power in the state Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held this year. Addressing a press conference in Gujarat's Surat, the AAP national convenor said also promised to waive all pending electricity bills up to December 31, 2021.

"We will provide 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers. We will ensure 24*7 electricity supply in all cities and villages, and all pending electricity bills up to 31st December 2021 will be waived off," said the AAP leader in Surat," he said. The Delhi Chief Minister further said, "These people say "the electricity of the ministers will be free, not of the people. But I say if the power of ministers is free, then the electricity of the people will also be free."

Slamming the BJP for opposing free electricity, he said, "BJP people oppose free electricity. I have given the option to the BJP people in Delhi that those who do not want free electricity can give me in writing I will not give them." Kejriwal said, "Many parties come before the elections come up with a "Sankalp Patra". When you ask him after the election that you promised to give Rs 15 lakhs, they say that that was only 'jumla'. We don't say election 'jumla', we do what we say."

Responding to BJP's statement on freebies, Kejriwal said that when "rewari" is distributed among the public for free then it is called "prasad". "Some people are talking about 'rewari' (sweet)..when 'rewari' is distributed among the public for free, then it's called 'prasad' (devotional offering). But when it is given for free to your own friends, ministers, then it is 'paap' (sin)," he added.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people against what he called was a "rewari culture" under which votes were sought by promising freebies. Kejriwal on Wednesday reached Surat and said the people of Gujarat have given us full support as they are tired of 27 years of BJP government in Gujarat.

Earlier, the party had announced that the party will be contesting the polls from all 182 seats in the state. After its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states.

The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls, but could not open its account. The Gujarat Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election and Congress drew a blank. (ANI)

