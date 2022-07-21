Left Menu

Prez polls: Murmu leads after first round of counting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 15:46 IST
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikipedia
The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is leading with 540 of the 748 votes of the MPs, while Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha has received 208 votes after the first round of counting, Returning Officer P C Mody said on Thursday.

Votes of 15 MPs were declared invalid, he said.

With each MP having a vote value of 700 in this presidential election, Murmu received a total of 5,23,600 votes which is 72.19 percent of the total valid MP votes, indicating some cross-voting in her favor, officials said.

On the other hand, Sinha's total vote value stood at 1,45,600, which is 27.81 percent of the total valid votes.

The counting for the second round of votes of the MLAs has begun, officials said.

