Left Menu

Arunachal celebrates Murmu's victory

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:44 IST
Arunachal celebrates Murmu's victory
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrations began in tribal-dominated Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday evening as NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected the next president of India.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the people of the state feel proud in celebrating the momentous occasion.

Terming it historic, he said the country would progress under Murmu's able guidance.

''I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nada, Home Minister Amit Shah and their cabinet colleagues for choosing a tribal woman for the highest constitutional post of the country, and thank all lawmakers, including the alliance partners, for their support,'' Mein said.

Celebrations were seen in many areas of the state capital, and Mein said that rallies would be organised in every village of the state to mark the victory.

''A victory rally from BJP office to Indira Gandhi Park is scheduled on Friday to showcase that lotus has bloomed across India,'' BJP's state general secretary Chow Zingnu Namchoom said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022