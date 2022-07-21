India elects first president from tribal community
Indian lawmakers on Thursday chose Droupadi Murmu as the country's first president from the tribal community.
"India scripts history," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. "A daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!"
