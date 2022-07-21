Biden says he's 'doing great,' 'keeping busy' despite COVID

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he is "doing great" and keeping busy after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today," Biden tweeted on his official @POTUS account on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)