U.S. Vice President Harris is close COVID contact of Biden, official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 02:39 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is considered to be a close COVID-19 contact of President Joe Biden following his positive test, a White House official said on Thursday.

The White House announced earlier that Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, had tested positive for the coronavirus, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation.

