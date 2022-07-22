Biden's symptoms have improved, tolerating COVID treatment well, his doctor says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 20:54 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, is tolerating his treatment well and his symptoms have improved, according to a letter by his physician released by the White House on Friday.
Biden's pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain "entirely normal", the letter added.
