Left Menu

N.Korea denounces U.S. over Washington's remarks on cryptocurrency stealing

North Korea on Saturday condemned remarks by a senior White House official about Pyongyang's cyberattack capabilities and said it would continue to stand against what it called U.S. aggression towards it.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 23-07-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 16:18 IST
N.Korea denounces U.S. over Washington's remarks on cryptocurrency stealing
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea on Saturday condemned remarks by a senior White House official about Pyongyang's cyberattack capabilities and said it would continue to stand against what it called U.S. aggression towards it. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that branding North Korea as a "group of criminals" revealed the true nature of Washington's hostile policy towards North Korea.

Anne Neuberger, the U.S. deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, reportedly said on Wednesday that the North Koreans were a criminal syndicate pursuing revenue "in the guise of a country". North Korea is widely believed to have thousands of trained hackers and stealing of cryptocurrencies has become a major source of funding for the sanctions-hit country and its weapons programmes.

"After all, the U.S. administration has revealed the true picture of its most vile hostile policy, once covered under the veil of 'dialogue with no strings attached' and 'diplomatic engagement'," state news agency KCNA said, citing the foreign ministry spokesperson. "In a similar fashion, the DPRK will face off the U.S., the world's one and only group of criminals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022