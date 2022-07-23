Left Menu

Punjab: AAP govt comes under Oppn attack over free power issue

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-07-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 23:25 IST
Punjab: AAP govt comes under Oppn attack over free power issue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties Congress and SAD on Saturday slammed the AAP government in Punjab over the free electricity issue, accusing it of cheating and betraying people in the name of free power.

The reaction came after the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) issued a notification on 300 units of free electricity per month.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said a lot of conditions have been imposed in the latest notification on free power.

The state government has ''virtually excluded most of the population'' in Punjab, he claimed in a statement here.

''The conditions for getting the free power are such that not many households will be eligible for the 600 units of free power'', he said, while referring to the conditions. Giving example, he said, ''no income tax payee, no family with a pensioner or a government employee will be eligible for free power.'' ''This is not what you had promised and repeatedly announced after forming the government'', Warring told Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying, ''it is blatant cheating with people of Punjab.'' ''So much so that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was repeatedly telling blunt lies in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh that people of Punjab were getting 600 units of free power and if the AAP formed a government in these states, people there would also get free power,'' he said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the notification issued by the PSPCL on free power to the electricity consumers has once again ''exposed another fraud'' of the Bhagwant Mann government with the Punjabis.

The party said that conditions laid down in the notification have made it clear that more than 80 per cent of the people will be deprived of the so-called scheme of the AAP government.

The Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said though small and marginal section of the society might get benefit of the scheme but reality is that a good number of people were either having a member who is government employed, pensioner, doctor, engineer, chartered accountant or other professional who is not supposed to avail benefit of the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100 relay final; Golf-Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-US get baton home safely to reach men's 4x100...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022