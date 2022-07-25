Left Menu

Opposition obstructs development works: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Opposition of obstructing development works, saying they keep their political interests above that of society and the country.Many times, the opposition parties put some obstacles in the governments work as they could not implement the decisions taken by them when they were in power, Modi said addressing virtually a programme on the 10th death anniversary of former Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Harmohan Singh Yadav.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 18:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

''Many times, the opposition parties put some obstacles in the government's work as they could not implement the decisions taken by them when they were in power,'' Modi said addressing virtually a program on the 10th death anniversary of former Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Harmohan Singh Yadav. ''Now, if they (decisions) are implemented, they oppose it. People of the country don't like it,'' he added, stressing in recent times, a trend of keeping ''ideology or political interests above the interests of society and the country'' is being witnessed.

Drawing attention to the swearing-in of Droupadi Murmu as the country's new President, Modi said, ''For the first time after the Independence, a woman from tribal society is going to lead the country.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

