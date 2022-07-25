Opposition must keep country above political interests: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Opposition parties must keep the country and society above their political interests, alleging "opposition parties put obstacles in the work of the government." The Prime Minister said, "In recent times, there has been a trend to put ideological or political interests above the interests of the society and the country. Many times, some opposition parties put obstacles in the work of the government because when they were in power, they could not implement the decisions themselves."

The Prime Minister said that the people of the country do not like this. According to him, it is the responsibility of every political party to make sure that they don't turn against the country while opposing another party.

"It is the responsibility of every political party that the opposition to a party or an individual should not turn into opposition to the country. Ideologies and political ambition have their place, and they should have. But, country, society and nation come first," said PM Modi. PM Modi said this while addressing a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of the late Harmohan Singh Yadav.

Emphasising on social justice, he said, "Social justice means that every section of society should get equal opportunities, and no one should be deprived of the basic necessities of life." "It is also necessary that we accept the spirit of social justice and adopt it. Today, when the country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of its independence, it is very important to understand this and move in this direction," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that social justice means that every section of society should get equal opportunities, and no one should be deprived of the basic necessities of life. When Dalits, Backwards, Adivasis, women, Divyang progress, only then will the country go ahead. The proceedings in Lok Sabha were adjourned on Monday amid ruckus and sloganeering by Opposition members over various issues.

Following that four Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their 'unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings.' The MPs were suspended according to Rule 374 on 'unruly and disrespectful behaviour towards the Chair.'

Earlier on Friday, the proceedings in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned several times amid a ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise and GST hike on daily essentials. (ANI)

