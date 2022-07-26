Tunisia exit poll indicates voters backed new constitution
Voters in Tunisia's referendum on Monday backed a new constitution giving President Kais Saied far greater powers with 92.3% voting "yes," according to a Sigma Conseil exit poll issued by state TV.
Sigma's exit poll said turnout was 25%. Opposition parties boycotted the referendum.
