Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of country's pride: PM Modi

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland.On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate Indias victory over Pakistan in the war.Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 09:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of ''Operation Vijay'', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

''Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of 'Maa Bharati'. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind,'' Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

