PM Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday for the first time after her assumption of the office a day ago.

Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, was sworn in as the 15th President of the country on Monday.

''Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, first time after her assumption of office yesterday,'' the President's Secretariat tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)