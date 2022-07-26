PM Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu: Rashtrapati Bhavan
26-07-2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday for the first time after her assumption of the office a day ago.
Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, was sworn in as the 15th President of the country on Monday.
''Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, first time after her assumption of office yesterday,'' the President's Secretariat tweeted.
