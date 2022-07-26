Left Menu

U.S. should focus on Taiwan's defense -McConnell

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:53 IST
The United States should focus on whether Taiwan has weapons that "are adequate to the threat that may come from mainland China," U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

McConnell made the comments ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. China has heightened warnings to U.S. officials about the trip.

