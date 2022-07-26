U.S. should focus on Taiwan's defense -McConnell

The United States should focus on whether Taiwan has weapons that "are adequate to the threat that may come from mainland China," U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

McConnell made the comments ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. China has heightened warnings to U.S. officials about the trip.

