Left Menu

TMC MLAs might switch parties to save themselves from ED: BJP

BJP officials on Thursday claimed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) members might want to switch parties and join the BJP to shield themselves from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, the officials said that the BJP would not admit any thieves or dacoits.

ANI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:54 IST
TMC MLAs might switch parties to save themselves from ED: BJP
Source: ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP officials on Thursday claimed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) members might even switch parties and join the BJP to shield themselves from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, the officials said that the BJP would not admit any thieves or dacoits. Speaking to ANI about actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty's statement on Wednesday that 38 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs are in touch with the opposition, BJP's West Bengal Vice president, Saumitra Khan said that TMC leaders might be trying to join the BJP to avoid the ED.

Khan added that ED takes the course of law and follows the process of justice and that the BJP will never take any thief dacoit in his party. He further said that it would not be appropriate for him to speak about who are the people in contact with Mithun Chakraborty, however, claimed that he is aware that TMC members are aching to save themselves from ED.

Bharatiya Janata Party Vice President Dilip Ghosh while speaking to ANI in this regard said that earlier Mamata Banerjee's nephew had remarked that when TMC would open the door, the entire BJP will join the party. However, now if the door is opened, all TMC's MLAs would run away. Earlier on Wednesday, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty had claimed that 38 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs are in touch with the opposition, indicating that there may be a Maharashtra-like political change in West Bengal.

Calling it 'breaking news', the former TMC leader claimed, "Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs have very good relations with us, out of which 21 are in direct (contact with us." Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre saying it was 'not easy to break Bengal" with the help of investigative agencies.

Claiming that the "BJP has no work" except toppling governments, Banerjee said the ruling party at the centre aimed at toppling democratically-elected governments. "They (BJP) have no work, their job is to take over the state governments through 3-4 agencies. They've taken Maharashtra, now Jharkhand but Bengal has defeated them," Mamata Banerjee said

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested former Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam, while cash amounting to approximately Rs 40 crore have been recovered from his close associate Arpita Mukherjee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022