Cong believes Nehru-Gandhi family above law: Tejasvi Surya

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Thursday charged the Congress with being a ''dynastic'' party which believed that the Nehru-Gandhi family was ''above the law''.

Surya, who is also the national president of BJP youth wing, was talking to reporters upon his arrival in the Bihar capital for attending a two-day conclave of the party's seven ''morchas'' over the weekend.

''The farce being played out by the Congress on the streets and the railway tracks exposes its DNA. It believes that the Nehru-Gandhi family is above the law of the land,'' said Surya, who was asked about repeated summonses issued to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case, which evoked allegations of vendetta politics.

Asked about the similar allegations made by the opposition RJD in Bihar, following the arrest of Bhola Yadav, a close aide of its supremo Lalu Prasad, the BJP leader said that all “dynastic parties are alike in lacking respect for the law''.

''Contrast the tantrums thrown by these parties with the enormous patience our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demonstrated, fighting their legal battles for two decades until acquittal'', said Surya, referring to the clean chit given by Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

The young MP from Bangalore was also asked about the recent busting of a Bihar network of Islamic extremist organization PFI, which is headquartered in Karnataka.

''Our governments, be it in Bihar or Karnataka, adopt a policy of zero tolerance towards organizations promoting radicalism and separatism,'' replied the BJP leader whose party shares power here and rules the southern state.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader, however, evaded a direct reply when asked whether he will raise in Parliament the demand for a ban on the PFI.

''We favour strict action against these organisations,'' he added.

