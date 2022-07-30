Left Menu

RS member seeks clarity on proposed Nemom railway terminal proj in Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:26 IST
RS member seeks clarity on proposed Nemom railway terminal proj in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha member John Brittas on Saturday urged the railways ministry to provide clarity at the earliest on the status of the proposed Nemom railway terminal project in Kerala.

In a statement, Brittas, a CPI-M member, alleged that the BJP and railways ministry were playing politics with respect to the project.

The new coaching terminal project at Nemom was first mooted in the 2011-12 period. After considering that the second coaching terminal at Kochuveli would take care of the traffic demands in the Thiruvananthapuram area, the project was not sanctioned.

In 2018-19, the project was mooted again. However, in February this year, the railways ministry decided not to go ahead with the project after examining the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Brittas claimed that some BJP leaders have said the project has not been shelved.

If there has been a decision to reconsider the project, then it is a welcome move but the same should be conveyed officially. Besides, the work of the terminal should start immediately, he said.

According to him, the central government and the railways ministry should take clear and transparent steps on the issue.

The Left Democratic Front, led by CPI-M, is in power in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

